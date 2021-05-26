Cancel
Horses Picked for Second Dutch Trial for 2021 World Young Horse Championships

By Editorials
eurodressage.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch Equestrian Federation has announced the horses that are eligible to move on to the second Dutch team selection trial for the 2021 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Verden, Germany, on 26 - 30 August 2021. The Dutch NF and KWPN society held two selection "moments" before...

eurodressage.com
Spielberg
#Horses#Van Dijk#Franka#Rider#World Championships#The Boy#Age Group#Kwpn#Aqiedo#Desperado#Forty#Blue Hors Zack#Marielle Spierings#Bordeaux#Liverpool Tc#Nf#Gerrel Vink#Jerenzo Texel#Verden#Sir Donnerhall
