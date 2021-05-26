Horses Picked for Second Dutch Trial for 2021 World Young Horse Championships

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 35-3-2It’s gonna be hard to beat morning line favorite #3 V.I.P. Ticket (3-5) in here. The Jerry O’Dwyer trainee has won six of 10 at Charles Town and taken a pair of stakes, most recently the Confucius Say May 1 at this distance. But we’re going to take a swing anyway because the late-running sort wants a little more ground than the seven furlongs on offer here. His best local effort came in the nine-furlong A Huevo, which he won easily while getting an 84 Beyer fig. His recent Confucius Say win came narrowly in a race in which the pace fell apart, leaving late runners to pick up the pieces. He may just be too good for these, but we think it’s worth a shot on a horse that’s a little more tactical. We’ll give the nod to the Donald Barr-trained #5 Kingston Pike (7-2). He seemed last time to get his gate issues worked out, which enabled him to be more engaged, and he gave a good account of himself chasing the 1-2 winner. He’s in pretty good form now, and while he may not lead this one early, he should have a good chance to sit off the speed and get first run… #2 Moonlit Night (9-2) certainly isn’t anything near as good as his big half-sis, Moonlit Song, was, but he generally fits with these. The Tim Grams trainee is making his first start since August…