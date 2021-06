“Quick disclaimer,” says butcher Brent Young in front of a stack of signature blue and yellow Spam cans. “Do not try this at home!”. Ben Turley and Brent Young, of Brooklyn’s the Meat Hook, take on a new experiment in this episode of Prime Time: making their own Spam. But, as they explain, “canning is incredibly dangerous, and the USDA takes it incredibly seriously.” So leave this one to the meat experts, and simply enjoy their process.