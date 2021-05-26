Cancel
Cruella Is Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss in Movie Form

By Charles Pulliam-Moore
Gizmodo
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Cruella, you can plainly see that while some fans might not be too keen on the idea, Disney’s confident that new films meant to drastically reframe the origins of classic villains who stalk princesses and kill dogs are a key part of the future. Much like its central character, Cruella knows exactly what it is and makes little effort to deny or apologize for it as it introduces us to a younger, more dynamic Cruella (Emma Stone) who gets her first taste of proper infamy.

Halston
Emma Thompson
Emma Stone
CinemaBlend

Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. That’s right, the live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil (from Disney’s 101 Dalmations) is almost here! Cruella stars Emma Stone as the title character (but they pay proper homage to Glenn Close's original legacy), and also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. This crime comedy-drama follows Estelle de Vil, who aspires to be a fashion designer but journeys along the path that will lead her to become the notorious Cruella de Vil. (Everyone, hide your puppies.)
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch Cruella - where can you stream the new Disney movie?

If you want to watch Cruella but aren't keen on the idea of visiting theaters yet, don't worry about braving the outdoors - you can stream Cruella online through the Disney Plus streaming service right now. More specifically, existing members can buy a digital pass called 'Premier Access' that lets them see the movie for a small fee.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Cruella is Delightfully Despicable – Spoiler-Free Movie Review by Mr. DAPs

Cruella is now in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (with additional cost). This is another live-action origin story of a classic Disney animated story. In this case the story is that of the villain Cruella from 101 Dalmatians. The story now takes place in the 70s and instead of being about 101 adorable puppies, it is about a girl looking for her identity.
Beauty & FashionCNHI

MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Cruella’ is too much

When Disney tells you they’re making a live-action film mapping the origin story of the legendarily campy villain from “101 Dalmatians,” you kind of expect things to get a bit over-the-top, and indeed everything about “Cruella” in the lead-up to its release definitely suggested we should expected something that really went for it. From playful needle drops to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson chewing scenery at each other to extravagant costumes by Jenny Beavan, this was a film that from the beginning seemed to understand that it needed to be something rather heightened.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella Cast: Where You've Seen The Disney Movie Stars Before

Alright, so we all know about Disney’s live-action films at this point. We’ve seen some of the good ones like 2015’s Cinderella, and we’ve seen some meh ones (looking at you, Lion King). Disney has also stepped into the live-action market when featuring some of their villains, with Maleficent and its sequel being a smashing success among fans. However, the one villain I never thought Disney would adapt would be Cruella de Vil.
MoviesJackson County Pilot

[Cruella Full] Watch Cruella Online: Stream movie Reddit free Download Officially

Beauty & Fashiondailybruin.com

Movie review: ‘Cruella’ delivers powerful acting, soundtrack despite its lack of plot originality

“Cruella” mixes ’70s fashion, edgy music and its famous Dalmatians in a prequel that would be almost too cruel to miss. Much like its 2014 film “Maleficent,” Disney’s newest live-action follows the origin story of the notorious villain in the Disney classic “101 Dalmatians.” Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, “Cruella” takes place in 1970s London amid the contrasting worlds of fashion and music. With a polished visual aesthetic juxtaposed over a rock-dominated soundtrack, the film successfully answers viewers’ questions about the villainess but fails to create a novel background story for Cruella without borrowing from other popular films.
Moviesthemanual.com

Watch Cruella: Stream the Movie on Disney+ Now

Cruella, the much-hyped origin story of the iconic villainess from the beloved Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, premieres today in theaters and on Disney+. If you can’t make it to the theater or simply want to watch Disney’s latest film from the comfort of your living room couch, then here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruella online.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Cruella movie: why the best villains have British accents

Cruella, as fans know, speaks with an incredibly chic English accent in 101 Dalmatians. Despite her best portrayals of American actresses – Emma Stone and Glenn Close – Cruella is a true British villain, with her background steeped in eccentricities and high fashion. According to the experts at the language...
Beauty & Fashiongamingideology.com

Cruella sequel: Will there be a Cruella sequel?

In Cruella, Emma Stone plays a younger version of the Dalmatian villain in the new film. However, the film’s ending suggests there could be some more antics for Cruella — not quite to the point where she’s the bad woman we know. It could be a sequel to Cruella, and a second prequel to 101 Dalmatians will take her the full distance.