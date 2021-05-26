Cruella Is Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss in Movie Form

When Disney tells you they’re making a live-action film mapping the origin story of the legendarily campy villain from “101 Dalmatians,” you kind of expect things to get a bit over-the-top, and indeed everything about “Cruella” in the lead-up to its release definitely suggested we should expected something that really went for it. From playful needle drops to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson chewing scenery at each other to extravagant costumes by Jenny Beavan, this was a film that from the beginning seemed to understand that it needed to be something rather heightened.