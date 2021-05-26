Cruella Is Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss in Movie Form
In Cruella, you can plainly see that while some fans might not be too keen on the idea, Disney’s confident that new films meant to drastically reframe the origins of classic villains who stalk princesses and kill dogs are a key part of the future. Much like its central character, Cruella knows exactly what it is and makes little effort to deny or apologize for it as it introduces us to a younger, more dynamic Cruella (Emma Stone) who gets her first taste of proper infamy.io9.gizmodo.com