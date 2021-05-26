‘Selling Sunset’ Adds 2 New Cast Members, Including ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ Actress

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is set to host a 10-episode reality dating series called “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, the streaming service said Thursday. From producers of “The Bachelor” franchise, HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas” and Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” “FBoy Island” follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” — there to compete for cold, hard cash, per HBO Max’s description. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. “FBoy Island” is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?