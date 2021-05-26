Cancel
‘Selling Sunset’ Adds 2 New Cast Members, Including ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ Actress

By Tony Maglio
 16 days ago
The “Selling Sunset” airplane-wing desks just got a little more crowded — and more competitive. “El Señor de los Cielos” actress Vanessa Villela and entrepreneur Emma Hernan have joined The Oppenheim Group as real-estate agents. For the purposes of the Netflix reality series, the two have joined the cast for...

