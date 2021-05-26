Commonwealth Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group Americas, Lockwood Development Partners And Veteran Services USA Join Forces To Execute Large-Scale, Multi-Property Adaptive Mix
Commonwealth Hotels today announced a strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group Americas and Lockwood Development Partners to acquire and jointly re-develop nine hotels across eight states in partnership with Veteran Services USA, forming a vast network of new multi-use developments such as housing, senior daytime activities and care, and career training and reskilling resource locations for veterans across the country.