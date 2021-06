A late spike helped to push the indices into positive territory Friday, but overall it another good day for stock-pickers. The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) outperformed with a gain of over 1%, and breadth ended at around 3 to 2 positive. What was most notable were the pockets of strong action. Traders were aggressive in going after a variety of names and have not been limited to a small number of meme names.