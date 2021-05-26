The My Pillow Guy Just Got Kicked Out of the Republican Governors’ Summit

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received credentials for the spring meeting of Republican governors, but apparently, he didn’t keep them for long. Lindell, who has been one of the most prominent boosters of the false claims that election fraud stole the presidency from former President Trump, traveled to Nashville for the annual meeting of the Republican Governors Association, according to Politico. The group is tasked with electing GOP governors across the country and is currently chaired by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has been a frequent target of Trump and his allies because he certified the election in Arizona. President Joe Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes.