The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is upon us. The big sale officially runs from June 21-22 this year, and Amazon and numerous other retailers are offering deals on a variety of products, including many great video games and accessories. If you're in the market for some new games for PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, we've rounded up the best Prime Day gaming deals we've found so far below. And for more platform-specific deals, check out our specific guides to the best PlayStation deals, Nintendo Switch deals, and Xbox deals as well as the best Prime Day deals across tech and gaming.