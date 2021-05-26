Cancel
Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the...

spectrumlocalnews.com
