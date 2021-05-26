FlyQuest unveils rebranding ahead of LCS Summer Split
North American esports organisation FlyQuest has unveiled a new visual identity ahead of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. According to the release, FlyQuest’s new logo looks to heavily lean into its ‘Showcase Greatness’ vision that was implemented in 2020. This saw FlyQuest launch its ‘Go Green’ initiative which saw environmental campaigns such as TreeQuest, SeaQuest, WorldQuest, and BeeQuest become integrated into the organisation.www.chatsports.com