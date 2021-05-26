FlyQuest unveils rebranding ahead of LCS Summer Split

It seems Cloud9 are still struggling to find their footing after MSI, giving other League of Legends teams the chance to jump up in the NA standings. 100 Thieves picked up a convincing win against the second-place C9, retaining their fifth-place position yet creeping ever closer to tying with Liquid for fourth. While the match would have seemingly been in C9’s favor, their loss to Golden Guardians yesterday threw the results of this game up in the air. 100T took advantage of the weakened Spring Split champions, completely dominating the Rift from beginning to end. Within minutes, there was no way C9 could come back.