Playerz Freestanding Boxing Trainer

Helps reduce exposure to airborne droplets from talking, sneezing and coughing. Professional look with smooth, clean edges on transparent, acrylic panel. Transparent sneeze guard creates a physical barrier between people while still allowing proper voice and visual interactions. All-acrylic shield helps reduce exposure to airborne droplets and moisture produced by sneezing, coughing and talking. Freestanding, portable design offers quick, easy relocation and repositioning. Smooth, clean edges ensure a professional look and safe handling. Ideal for small businesses, banks, offices and retail stores, you can use this sneeze guard at reception stations, cashier stands, teller windows, service counters and personal desks. Acrylic construction allows easy wipe-down cleaning and maintenance. Sneeze Guard is easy to set up with simple assembly - no tools required.