As social sharing apps have grown in numbers, investments, and user counts throughout the years since the first platform’s inception, the way that they connect users to one another and now, how they connect them to brands, has inevitably changed as well. In today’s social landscape, users cultivate their own communities which, no matter how big or small, are subject to being influenced by content from other users, brands, and organizations. Looking ahead to the future of these social networks and the apps users choose to create their communities, we can see a few trends emerging: