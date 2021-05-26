Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: A very small theft and a very large theft

By Nathan Greve
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week’s pair of Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases are both from this year and involve some stolen items that ought to get back home. The most recent case is May 17th. For this one, we go to the Shell station at 2700 South Street. The victim says he left his cell phone next to the register inside, but when he went back to get it, it had disappeared. Luckily, video shows a woman walk to the register, spot the phone, and put it in her pocket. The video also shows the car the woman came in. She’s wearing a red Nebraska jacket with dark pants, and she’s riding in a dark colored minivan.

