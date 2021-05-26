What’s next for generic esports degrees?
This piece was written by Patrick Walker, postgraduate student studying Journalism at City University, London. The UK’s first-ever esports degree attracted widespread attention when it was rushed into the limelight, at Staffordshire University, in 2018. Two years later, seven British universities offer similar courses. Others offer modules that cover specific career paths, like esports marketing, giving a wealth of options to students that want to work in one of the video game industry’s fastest-growing markets. It’s now worth evaluating whether these courses are giving students the experience they are looking for.www.chatsports.com