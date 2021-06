WINNIPEG, June 9 (MarketsFarm) – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group announced on Wednesday that they have formed Chinook Pathways in hopes of purchasing the Trans Mountain Pipeline from the Canadian government. The move is an attempt to block Project Reconciliation from acquiring the controversial pipeline. Chinook Pathways includes several of the communities along the Trans Mountain’s right of way. In 2018, the federal government bought the pipeline for C$4.5 billion from Kinder Morgan Inc. as its expansion to a third line became increasingly controversial. The government said it will sell Trans Mountain once the expansion is completed, provided its open to Indigenous participation.