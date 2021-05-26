Want to be an online food sensation? Post on TikTok.
There’s a lot of competition to become the next big thing on social media. I’m sure by now you’ve seen tons of food-related videos on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, all vying for your attention with flashy production, impeccably manicured kitchens, and charismatic people looking to soak up the spotlight. But if you’re really looking to catapult your food video career, you might want to consider downloading one app we write about frequently on The Takeout, and that’s TikTok.thetakeout.com