Want to be an online food sensation? Post on TikTok.

Back in the day, all it took to make your phone look aesthetically pleasing was a cool case, but these days, it has to do with what's on the inside of your phone as opposed to the out. Customizing your home screen with app icons is basically what the iOS 14 update was made for, so take advantage! Luckily, you don't have to tediously change the face of app icons anymore, because Etsy is here to do all the work for you. Since you're most likely checking the TikTok app numerous times a day to watch, upload, and send videos (guilty), you might as well make the icon more fun to tap into. We scoured Etsy to find some of the coolest app icons you can buy that'll make your phone's aesthetic just as dreamy as you imagined. Now every time you check TikTok, you'll be greeted with a home screen that matches your vibe to a T. Keep reading to see our favorite TikTok app icons from Etsy.