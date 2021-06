Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans Thursday to use $39.8 million dollars of federal relief funds to address some lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Metro Council approves the proposal, it would be the first time the city dips into its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Fischer wants to use $20 million, or around half of the total allocation, to continue Louisville’s vaccination outreach and eviction diversion programs. Smaller sums would be set aside for economic recovery, including $5.6 million for Louisville Tourism.