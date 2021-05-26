MSA CEO sees growth opportunities in its latest acquisition

PITTSBURGH — MSA Safety’s agreement to acquire Bacharach Inc. may have been announced Monday, but MSA has had its eye on the New Kensington gas sensing manufacturer for long before that.

Nish Vartanian, chairman, president and CEO of the Cranberry Township-based MSA, said the company has been looking at Bacharach for about 15 years, even before MSA acquired General Monitors in a September 2010 move that expanded MSA’s gas and flame detection capabilities.

“It’s one of those companies that we thought would be a great add,” said Vartanian in an interview with the Pittsburgh Business Times.

