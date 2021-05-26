Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

LCS strikes photo licensing partnership with ESPAT AI

By eSports Insider
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LCS, Riot Games’s North American League of Legends competition, has announced a partnership with digital media licensing platform ESPAT AI. As a result of the agreement, both parties will work together to capture and distribute photos regarding LCS broadcasts, the LCS arena, as well as behind the scenes moments, for editorial and commercial use.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#Ai#Digital Gaming#Legends Esports#League Esports#Digital Media#Espat Ai#Riot Games#Oce#Lcs Broadcasts#Legends Competition#June#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Economyesportsobserver.com

Unified Partners With ESPAT AI

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. OneTeam Partners Adds to Esports Portfolio with Acquisition of Theorycraft. byAdam Stern. June 3, 2021. OneTeam Partners today announced that it has acquired esports consulting agency Theorycraft, further building...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LCS Pro View returns with free and premium versions for 2021 Summer Split

The popular LCS Pro View feature is making its triumphant return for the 2021 Summer Split after being unavailable for quite some time, Riot Games announced today. The system has been completely rebuilt by the developers “from the ground up” to bring the best product available to fans. The team has also made Pro View more accessible to pro League of Legends fans by providing all viewers with both a free version and a premium version that will cost $6.99 a month.
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Moonbug Strikes Original Prods Partnership with Amazon Kids+

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of the largest digital media companies in the world, and Amazon Kids+ are working together to create, produce and distribute fun, entertaining and educational content for kids starring characters families know and love. The first joint project includes an original production of Arpo Robot Babysitter, based on the hit YouTube show Arpo, premiering exclusively on Amazon Kids+, and a new Arpo mobile game.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Unified joins forces with ESPAT AI

North American esports tournament operator Unified, formerly known as the Unified Esports Association (UEA), has secured a partnership with digital media licensing platform ESPAT AI. As a result of the collaboration, ESPAT will become the official photo and video content distributor for Unified-operated past and future tournaments. According to the...
Businesschatsports.com

Dignitas announces LCS naming rights deal with QNTMPAY

North American organisation Dignitas has announced a naming rights partnership with digital bank QNTMPAY. As a result of the four-year deal, Dignitas’s League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) team will be renamed Dignitas QNTMPAY. Moreover, the organisation’s League of Legends academy team will become DIG QNTM Academy. This is the...
Arlington, TXstateofpress.com

Esports Stadium Arlington partners with ESPAT, JLab Audio, and Quadraclicks

Texas-based esports venue Esports Stadium Arlington (ESA) has strengthened its commercial portfolio with the addition of three new partners. The venue’s new partners include peripherals company Quadraclicks, digital media licensing platform ESPAT AI, and gaming audio brand JLab Audio. Per the release, both Quadraclicks and JLab Audio will partner with...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

BMG named official music partner of LCS

Riot Games revealed today that League of Legends fans will have plenty of new music to enjoy as the Summer Split action heats up in North America with BMG becoming the official music partner of the LCS. Over the 2021 Summer Split and throughout the following year, the LCS will...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pioneer And Cerence Enter Strategic Partnership To Develop Conversational AI Infotainment Solutions That Transform Mobility Experiences

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies' respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.
Pasadena, CArestaurantdive.com

Kitchen United launches licensing partnership with UK-based chain

Kitchen United will bring U.K.-based restaurant Camile Thai to the U.S. market, licensing the tech-savvy Asian brand exclusively at Kitchen United MIX locations, according to a press release. The first Camile Thai is open in Kitchen United's new Chicago Loop Kitchen Center, with further expansion planned in Chicago, Pasadena, California, and Austin, Texas, throughout this year.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

DIY Advertising Platform AdCritter Partners with Marketing Consultancy Hawke Media

NASHVILLE, June 9, 2021 – AdCritter, the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform for small businesses, and Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing consultancy, are announcing a strategic partnership that offers a new option for businesses that need an affordable advertising option. “AdCritter is an exceptional fit for some of our small business clients, particularly during a post- pandemic economy where they find themselves re-adjusting consumer-facing strategies and often have a small-scale team,” said Julia Rabinowitsch, manager of partnerships for Hawke Media. Through this partnership, Hawke Media will connect small business owners with AdCritter so they can get the advertising help they need. AdCritter’s platform provides easy access to pre- designed ads and targeting using the same high-tech tools that big businesses have. This technology is available at affordable prices and allows small businesses to promote their products and services to likely customers in their target audience. “We are excited to partner with Hawke Media to help small businesses,” said Gabriel Smith, the founder and CEO of AdCritter. “After the year we’ve all experienced, Americans know that supporting small companies that bring jobs to local economies is more important now than ever.” AdCritter joins Hawke Media’s growing list of partners such as Google, Microsoft, Mailchimp, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Clearco. About AdCritter AdCritter gives small businesses the ability to create and manage effective digital advertising campaigns. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads with suggested phrases and calls to action and the ability for customers to request custom ads. Customers can then choose their targeting using premium tools such as location-based targeting, audience-based targeting and search-based targeting for any kind of business. Ads are then delivered to top websites across the internet. Since relaunching its platform in September 2020, AdCritter has experienced double-digit monthly revenue growth and is now the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses in the country. About Hawke Media Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest- growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

DoorDash becomes naming rights partner of LCO

Oceanic League of Legends competition, the League of Legends Circuit Oceania (LCO), has announced a naming rights partnership with delivery platform DoorDash. The league, which is operated by ESL Australia, will now be known as the DoorDash League Of Legends Circuit Oceania (DoorDash LCO) for the remainder of 2021. According...
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Abu Dhabi Terminals in AI partnership

Abu Dhabi Terminals has formed an alliance with Microsoft that will enhance its container tracking and autonomous shuttle capabilities at Khalifa Port. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama from the UAE Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. The partnership, according to Abu...
FIFAdotesports.com

Hackers gained access to EA’s corporate network via Slack

The group of hackers who stole data from Electronic Arts yesterday told VICE’s Motherboard today that they tricked an EA employee into handing over a login token to the corporate network via Slack, a proprietary business communication platform. A representative for the hackers told Motherboard they started the hacking process...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

LCS will not remove import rule in the foreseeable future

Major regions in League of Legends esports have their more localised rivalries with China and Korea usually duking it out while North America and Europe have it in for each other. This second group has seen more discrepancy in recent years, partially because Europe keeps cultivating talent and NA just keeps buying established players who often fail to perform soon after.
Electronicstopfeatured.com

Partnership yields AI-based 3D sensing reference designs for AIoT devices

Claiming industry-first approaches for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks, and intelligent sensing across vertical markets, Ambarella, Inc., Lumentum, and ON Semiconductor have developed two joint AI-based 3D sensing reference designs that are designed to accelerate AIoT device deployment. These reference designs – Saturn for electronic locks and Vision+ for biometric access control readers – build on the companies’ previous joint solution for contactless access systems.
Softwareaithority.com

MetricStream and SmarTek21 Announce Partnership to Provide AI Powered Virtual Agents to Engage the Frontline in GRC

MetricStream, the largest independent market leader in enterprise cloud products for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Integrated Risk Management (IRM), and SmarTek21, a global technology solutions company that provides data and AI services and software, announced a partnership to offer customers an enhanced AI-powered virtual agent experience on the MetricStream Platform and products. The SmarTek21 SmartBotHub AI-powered conversational chatbot, provides a conversational interface for frontline users to flag observations on potential risks, anomalies, and deviations. This empowers organizations to thrive on risk in a pandemic hobbled world.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Doublelift calls on Riot to fix the “biggest problem” for LCS players

TSM content creator and former pro player Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has urged Riot to make League of Legends servers more like Valorant’s in a bid to curb NA’s international struggles. North American LoL and the LCS has garnered an unfortunate reputation for underperforming internationally. Since season 2, North American teams...
TechnologyAugusta Free Press

Deloitte partnership with Virginia Tech creates new AI research program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As artificial intelligence and machine learning becomes increasingly more critical to our nation’s national security missions and commercial companies, graduates with artificial intelligence and related research experience are highly recruitable by industry. A new partnership between Deloitte’s Artificial Intelligence Institute and the...