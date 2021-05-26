Hyatt Inspires Summer Travel With Unique ‘Explor-Cation’ Experiences Available Globally

Hyatt is running a promotion from June 15 through September 15, 2021, to provide its World of Hyatt credit cardmembers with a 25% rebate on redeemed points on qualifying awards. Members who have the World of Hyatt credit card can redeem their points for stays between June 15 and September 15 at the full value and get 25% of the points returned as bonus points. The entire stay, including checkout, must fall within the promotional period. In addition you must register between now and August 20 in order to receive the bonus points. A maximum of 30,000 bonus points will be provided — which means you can redeem up to 120,000 points and maximize the offer.