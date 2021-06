Brazilian streamer Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta has entered a new partnership with the NBA, he announced today. The former Counter-Strike player and current content creator is known as the Brazilian voice of global CS:GO tournaments. He’s also cast other esports titles, such as VALORANT. He has little experience when it comes to sports but has broadcasted youth Brazilian soccer matches in the past. Gaules will begin to stream NBA games on his Twitch channel amid the league’s playoffs starting on Wednesday, June 2 with the Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks and later the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers.