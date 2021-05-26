Comcast CFO: “We Like the Hand We Have Without M&A”
While much talk centers around scale, don't underestimate "the ability to serve the creative community," Michael Cavanagh tells a J.P. Morgan conference. NBCUniversal owner Comcast is happy with its collection of businesses, including NBCUniversal and European pay TV arm Sky, at a time when much talk is focused on whether entertainment companies will need to look for more scale via deals after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger announcement, CFO Michael Cavanagh told an investor conference on Wednesday.