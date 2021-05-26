Comcast CFO: “We Like the Hand We Have Without M&A”

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.