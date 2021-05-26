Tesla Is Making A Big Change To Its Driver-Assistance Tech

Various Autopilot functions have also been temporarily disabled while the automaker transitions into what it calls "Tesla Vision." Earlier this week, Tesla announced that the Model 3 and Y would retire their previously touted radar sensors and that its advanced driver assistance system suite, Autopilot, would rely only on camera-favoring "Tesla Vision" from here on out. For the transition away from radar, Tesla has restricted certain Autopilot features such as capping Autosteer to 75 mph, increasing adaptive cruise following distance, and even limiting access to features included in its costly Full Self-Driving option. These reduced capabilities have forced safety authorities to reevaluate their ratings of the Model 3 and Y, which this week lost multiple significant safety endorsements.