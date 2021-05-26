Cancel
Cars

Tesla Is Making A Big Change To Its Driver-Assistance Tech

By Raphael Orlove
Jalopnik
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know how much we should ever believe anything Tesla says until it’s staring us in the face, but the company did announce a big change coming to its driver-assistance tech. Tesla is dropping radar and going camera-only. All that and more in The Morning Shift for May 26, 2021.

jalopnik.com
Related
TechnologyCNN

Tesla seems to change its mind on cameras monitoring drivers while using Autopilot

(CNN) — Tesla appears to be changing its tune on whether drivers using Autopilot should be monitored with an in-car camera to make sure they’re attentive and safe. Tesla (TSLA) owners shared photos on social media Thursday of a new version of Tesla (TSLA) software that enables the camera above the rear-view mirror to detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged. Previously, Tesla (TSLA) pushed back at the idea of camera monitoring, instead relying on detecting torque on the steering wheel to determine if a driver was engaged.
SoftwarePosted by
thedrive

NHTSA Downgrades Tesla Model 3 Driver Assist Ratings After Tesla Removes Radar Sensors

Various Autopilot functions have also been temporarily disabled while the automaker transitions into what it calls "Tesla Vision." Earlier this week, Tesla announced that the Model 3 and Y would retire their previously touted radar sensors and that its advanced driver assistance system suite, Autopilot, would rely only on camera-favoring "Tesla Vision" from here on out. For the transition away from radar, Tesla has restricted certain Autopilot features such as capping Autosteer to 75 mph, increasing adaptive cruise following distance, and even limiting access to features included in its costly Full Self-Driving option. These reduced capabilities have forced safety authorities to reevaluate their ratings of the Model 3 and Y, which this week lost multiple significant safety endorsements.
CarsNBC San Diego

Tesla Starts Using Cabin Cameras to Make Sure Drivers Are Paying Attention

Tesla has switched on a driver-facing camera in some of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to make sure drivers are paying attention to the road when they use Autopilot, the company's driver assistance system. The camera-based driver monitoring system was switched on in Model 3 and Model Y...
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Activates Interior Camera to Track Driver Alertness

In the wake of a fatal crash in Texas in which Tesla’s Autopilot was initially blamed and a few reported incidents of Californian Tesla owners riding in the back seat of a driverless Tesla vehicle, Tesla has activated an interior camera that can track the alertness of the driver while Autopilot is active.
Technologyteslarati.com

Tesla activates its camera-based driver monitoring system

Tesla has activated its vehicles’ camera-based driver monitoring system. The presence of the new feature was shared by Tesla owners who recently took delivery of his Model Y. As shared by new Tesla owner Kevin Smith, his vehicle was equipped with the company’s pure vision Autopilot system. This meant that...
BusinessFortune

Tesla and Intel CEOs win best tech quotes of 2021

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Starting later this month, I'll be covering the local tech scene for the Boston Globe. I have greatly enjoyed bringing you the highlights–and lowlights–of the tech world, and being a member of the community that has arisen around Data Sheet. You'll be in good hands with my Fortune colleagues going forward, but first a few 2021 mid-year awards for the most interesting quotations to hit the newsletter so far.
Businessmymixfm.com

Tesla to launch high-end Model S ‘Plaid’ to fend off Mercedes, Porsche

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc will deliver a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lucid Motors in the luxury electric vehicle market. Tesla redefined electric cars in 2012 when it launched...
Carsautobodynews.com

Tesla Looks to Recruit Autopilot Testers in Major U.S. Cities

For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone. Over the years, Tesla has rolled out various updates and features to make its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites more robust while working toward a system that would be capable of Level 5 autonomy, where a car would drive passengers around without any interventions from the driver.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Tesla Begins Deliveries of Its New Model S Plaid

Tesla began deliveries of its Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship electric sedan on Thursday. CEO Elon Musk had hyped the months-delayed vehicle as the "quickest production car ever made" in weeks before the event. "We're in production and gonna deliver the first 25 cars now,...
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y starts outselling the Model 3 in China

Even before it was released, Elon Musk predicted that the Model Y would be Tesla’s best-selling car, so much so that it would likely outsell the Model S, Model 3, and Model X combined. Tesla’s sales in China his May suggests that this may indeed be the case. As per...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Ad spending surge makes Big Tech bigger

Get ready for even more ads in your social media feeds. GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP, revised its 2021 forecast for how much companies will spend on advertising in the United States and is now expecting growth of 22% year-over-year versus the prior 15% increase. Excluding political campaigns, the total $276 billion ad haul is $37 billion more than what was spent in 2019.
ElectronicsJalopnik

There's A Big Problem Buying A Used EV

There’s plenty of consumer protection around any used car’s mileage, but a key part of electric cars’ life story — the condition of its battery — isn’t. All that and more in The Morning Shift for June 9, 2021. 1st Gear: Battery Health Info Is Restricted. As anyone with an...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ferrari picks new driver for tech era

Ferrari (RACE.MI) has chosen a driver to steer it through its technological challenges. The $42 billion luxury carmaker on Wednesday picked Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, filling a gap created by Louis Camilleri’s sudden departure read more in December. A long-term executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.BN), Vigna has no direct experience of luxury goods or the automotive industry. But his semiconductor expertise and innovation credentials make him well-placed to help Ferrari move away from combustion engines.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company

Long-time Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive Jerome Guillen, who oversaw its Semi electric trucks slated to be launched this year, has left the company, Tesla said on Monday, barely three months after taking over the role. Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade since starting as a...
Fremont, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Is About To Unveil Its Fastest Car Yet As High-End Rivals Grow

Tesla (TSLA) is set to launch the Model S Plaid, its fastest car yet, at a much-anticipated delivery event Thursday night. Tesla stock rose. The unveiling will take place at 10 p.m. ET at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., plant, and may include test drives of prototypes, as such events have allowed in the past.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Tesla desperately needs a No. 2 for Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla is one of the world's most valuable companies. But there are growing concerns on Wall Street over the fact that CEO Elon Musk does not have a clear successor. While Musk is not likely to step aside at Tesla (TSLA) anytime soon, it's evident...