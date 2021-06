Traders often discuss central bank “decisions” as a major event risk, but when it comes to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, there’s really no immediate decision to be made. The FOMC will almost certainly leave interest rates unchanged in the 0.00%-0.25% range and make no changes to its ongoing asset purchases this month. Therefore, the market reaction will hinge on any changes to the statement, the economic forecasts in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and of course, the tone of Fed Chairman Powell’s post-meeting press conference.