To learn more about New Relic customers like DeltaBlue, explore their stories at Our Customers. At DeltaBlue, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform designed to increase time to market by automating application lifecycle management, we take an approach unlike many other providers in our space: We are virtualization-agnostic. This allows us to support containers as well as full VMs and bare metal. Rather than just running on top of Kubernetes, you can run Kubernetes on top of our platform.