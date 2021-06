Jobless claims declined to a pandemic low last week, a sign companies are hesitant to lay off employees as the economy quickly recovers. Unemployment claims fell to 376,000 last week from 385,000 a week earlier, bringing claims to the lowest level since the pandemic hit last spring. Claims remain well above weekly filings of just over 200,000 logged before the pandemic shut down large parts of the economy last March. But they have steadily declined in recent weeks as rising vaccination rates and easing business restrictions spur economic activity.