Ex-EHS standout Curtis breaks Husson record, wins NAC MVP
BANGOR — At first, a day that would be a record-breaking one for Jackson Curtis didn't seem as if it would unfold favorably. Curtis, a 2020 Ellsworth High School graduate and a member of the Husson University baseball team, entered Friday eager to help the Eagles end a 10-year NCAA Tournament drought. Yet when the freshman took the field prior to the team's North Atlantic Conference title game against SUNY-Cobleskill, his pregame routine did not exactly go as planned.