Ex-EHS standout Curtis breaks Husson record, wins NAC MVP

ELLSWORTH — Until last week, Katye Lacasse didn’t realize just how much Ellsworth soccer gear she had. As she was packing up some items in her office at Ellsworth High School, Lacasse, the school’s head girls’ soccer coach of nine seasons, found herself overwhelmed with items that had accumulated in her decade at the school. From old clothing to team posters, Lacasse found herself digging through a sea of maroon and white items.