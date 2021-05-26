Cancel
Lawsuit Dismissed After Woman Is Buried Alive on Ocean City Beach

By Associated Press
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim's mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties had made “substantial progress toward resolution” and were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

