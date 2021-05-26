Cancel
Memorial Day Program Specials 2021

 28 days ago

PROGRAM SPECIALS FOR: MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY MAY 31, 2021. 'Mine Enemy: The Story of German POWs in America '. During World War II, some 400,000 captured German soldiers were shipped across the Atlantic to prison camps dotted across the U.S. Suddenly the enemy was hoeing the back garden, and sometimes, sitting at the kitchen table. This sound-rich, hour-long special combines archival sound and period music with voices of those who lived this most unusual moment in history.

Anthem, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

Memorial Day serves as a time a remembrance

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Daisy Mountain Veterans celebrated their Memorial Day with an emotional ceremony where they reflected on those lost and those still missing. Anthem’s community park and veteran’s memorial was surrounded by flags and draped with 77 roses spread across each name on the site’s circle of honor.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Annual Memorial Day service held

Members of the John B. Gordon Chapter 383 held their 147th Memorial Day Service on May 1, in honor of their ancestors, veterans of all wars and Homeland Defense Service. The service was held at Dawson Street Independent Methodist Church, Thomasville. Robert H. Parrish Jr. performed the prelude of period...
Societytucson.com

Letter: Memorial Day

For many, this is just another day off from work and little else. Why do we celebrate this day? We pay homage to those who never returned home, never saw their families again and never left the battlefields on their own feet. Since we have settled on the shores of this continent, we have been involved in skirmishes/wars resulting in loss of of more than a million soldiers and countless others who died from injuries and diseases. We have been engaged in endless wars to preserve our way of life and to provide freedom in the greatest nation in the history of mankind.
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Soboba veterans remembered on Memorial Day

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Memorial Day events held belatedly

Last week’s storm caused the Fairhaven Lions Club to ditch their flag-raising and flag-lowering ceremonies, but that did not stop them from honoring the fallen. They just did it a week later. On Sunday, 6/6, just a couple of hours ahead of the high school graduation, the Lions Club raised...
Mojave, CAaerotechnews.com

Memorial Day at Mojave: Surprising and inspiring!

This year the East Kern Cemetery District and the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation joined together to organize the Memorial Day Ceremony. At 11 a.m., May 31, everyone noticed an aircraft coming towards the cemetery from Mojave Air and Space Port. It was a World War II trainer aircraft, a North American T-6. Nothing sounds like a T-6 flying over and it was a perfect surprise to the beginning of our Mojave Memorial Day Ceremony.
Pottsboro, TXKTEN.com

A Flag Day ceremony for a special banner

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- A special flag was donated to a small church in Pottsboro, Texas. "It flew over our United States Capitol," said Janet Wagnon, a member of the Martha Jefferson Randolf chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution. The DAR wanted to find a home for the flag,...
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Memorial Day Observed

Despite restrictions imposed by COVID-19, approximately 150 people attended the Memorial Day Field of Honor held at Forest Lawn – Glendale. Known for its stunning display of 1,000 American flags adorning the Forest Lawn property, the Field of Honor has been a part of Memorial Day celebrations for four years. It was started under the guidance of Rotary President Tom Propst, retired Glendale Fire battalion chief, as an effort to celebrate and respect the lives of veterans. Last year, COVID-19 canceled the event; this year’s commemoration was one of the first community events in the area.
PoliticsWave of Long Island

American Legion Marks Memorial Day

The Daniel M. O’Connell Auxiliary, Unit 272 of Rockaway Beach took part in three Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31. Thanks to Paulette Casey, President of the O’Connell Unit 272 American Legion Auxiliary for providing The Wave with these photos.
Westwood, MAhometownweekly.net

Memorial Day moves to Thurston Middle

Ned Richardson, the Grand Marshal of the event, speaks about his time in two different branches of the military. While it was originally scheduled to be held at the New Westwood Cemetery, because of rain, Westwood's Memorial Day ceremony was instead celebrated under a tent at Thurston Middle School. Noting the event’s changes, the day began with Chris McEwan talking about how much there was that could be complained about, from the weather and lack of parade, to there not being the big flag flying off a Westwood ladder truck and the lack of school bands. “But we’re here" he said "and that makes it all good.”
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
Festivaltimesexaminer.com

Memorial Day at Cleveland Park

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 523 had a large turn out for Memorial Day Event at Cleveland Park. Preparing to Post the Colors. The correct way to retire the US Flag. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served to visitors. President of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 523 Pat Ramsey is...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Early Memorial Day respects given

Veterans from the American Legion and VFW Posts start off early on Memorial Day morning to show their respect, honor and to salute those that served and made the supreme sacrifice for this great nation. There are nine memorial sites throughout the town of Belmont, where words of remembrance and...
Enfield, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Memorial Day marked in Enfield

The Memorial Day parade in Enfield set for May 31 was canceled due to weather. Instead, a service was hosted by the Enfield Veterans’ Council and held in the Enfield High School Auditorium, on May 30. Council Chairman Tony Torrres said that last year’s parade was canceled because of the pandemic, and this year’s because of rainstorms. “The rules were relaxed, but we couldn’t compete with ...
Berryville, ARcarrollconews.com

Father’s Day memory

My social media presence consists almost entirely of Facebook, and one of the things I enjoy is seeing memories from previous years. It’s fun to see how my family has grown and changed over the years. A memory that popped up over the weekend gave me an especially good chuckle....
MusicWicked Local

The Poetry Room: The American Flag

The classic poem “Ragged Old Flag” written by Johnny Cash is more important today than ever before because of what our country has been through. As we look forward to celebrating the coming Fourth of July, let us remember the greatness of our country and the freedoms we enjoy. Think about the hundreds of thousands of men and women who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our democracy and way of life.
Ririe, IDPost Register

Commemorating VFW Women for Memorial Day

During the Memorial Day Services held May 31 at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery, nine women received commemoration for their services in the military. Six of the women were present, and three of the women are deceased and buried in the cemetery. The six women that were at the service were...
Cottonwood, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Memorial Day in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4902 held Memorial Day services at both the Cottonwood Catholic and Protestant cemeteries Monday, May 31. Names of all servicemen and women buried in the cemeteries were read aloud as about 30 people attended the events.