Memorial Day Program Specials 2021
PROGRAM SPECIALS FOR: MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY MAY 31, 2021. 'Mine Enemy: The Story of German POWs in America '. During World War II, some 400,000 captured German soldiers were shipped across the Atlantic to prison camps dotted across the U.S. Suddenly the enemy was hoeing the back garden, and sometimes, sitting at the kitchen table. This sound-rich, hour-long special combines archival sound and period music with voices of those who lived this most unusual moment in history.www.wamc.org