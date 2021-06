Charges are pending against a 33 year old man from New York State after a one vehicle accident around 7:45 this morning (May 14, 2021) in the Grey Goose area north of Pierre. Preliminary information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says Wesley Boni was southbound on Grey Goose Road when he rolled the stolen, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup while attempting to turn east onto 203 Street. Boni was found walking near a tree line about one-quarter of a mile east of the crash scene. He was not injured and was taken into custody without incident.