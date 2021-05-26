Brugger: Bureaucratic Bumbling Always Sinks Large Organizations
Everyone complains about The Government. Then they complain about the person elected to head The Government. The easiest government to distrust is Federal. The run-up to the 2022 state election will feature considerable rhetoric about how bad the current Idaho government is. The degree of suspicion about government is one reason for the Great Divide in politics today. One side wants to fix things gradually while the other side believes in the demolition of the existing and, sometimes, rebuilding.magicvalley.com