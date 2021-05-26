Brugger: Bureaucratic Bumbling Always Sinks Large Organizations

Democracy as a form of government has historically and practically more than one design. The essential meaning of government by the people is less workable with large numbers of citizens. The United States was the first modern country to design a government with no place for hereditary power. Other countries have followed. We each directly elect people who write the law. The United States indirectly votes for our CEO and Head of State because each state appoints electors to express the will of the people at a final election in our Nation’s capital.