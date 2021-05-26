Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Visitation restrictions to be eased at North Dakota prisons

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK – North Dakota corrections officials will ease some coronavirus visitation restrictions in state prisons next week. In-person prison visits had been limited to one adult since they resumed in late March. Beginning Tuesday, visitors will be allowed to bring up to three minors per visit. Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and advance scheduling is still required. Visitors 6 years and older must still wear a mask, but it doesn’t have to be an N95 mask as is required now.

kfgo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CNN

Partial building collapse near Miami

"It's completely gone in the back," says a neighbor, describing the scene of the collapse. A Surfside, Florida, resident Michael Ruiz described the scene. He lives near the partially collapsed building. "Before just 2:00 in the morning — I live off of Collins Avenue — and I'm hearing, I would...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain: Do not provoke us again in Black Sea

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia accused Britain on Thursday of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea and warned London that it would respond resolutely to any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.