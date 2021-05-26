Leger To Play In Illinois This Summer
Lexington-Lexington native Jake Leger will spend his summer in Illinois as a member of the Danville Dans minor league baseball squad. The Dans play in the wooden bat Prospect League. This past spring, Leger pitched for Iowa Western Community college helping the Reivers go 50-10. Leger finished up with a 3-1 record and an ERA of 4.02. He had 23 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work. This fall Leger will head to Alabama and be a part of the Crimson Tide baseball program next spring.ruralradio.com