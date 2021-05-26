Cancel
Illinois State

Leger To Play In Illinois This Summer

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington-Lexington native Jake Leger will spend his summer in Illinois as a member of the Danville Dans minor league baseball squad. The Dans play in the wooden bat Prospect League. This past spring, Leger pitched for Iowa Western Community college helping the Reivers go 50-10. Leger finished up with a 3-1 record and an ERA of 4.02. He had 23 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work. This fall Leger will head to Alabama and be a part of the Crimson Tide baseball program next spring.

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...