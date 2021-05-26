Leger To Play In Illinois This Summer

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.