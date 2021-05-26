Try Gardening with Non-invasive Plants

Welcome to the second episode of the National Trust’s new series of gardening films on YouTube. Join Rebecca Bevan, gardening expert and author of The National Trust School of Gardening, as she finds out about planting and growing from Nick Fraser who manages the veg plot at Nunnington Hall in Yorkshire. Nick shares his top tips for planting onions and broad beans and talks about how his approach to gardening is underpinned by organic principles. The five minute film may be viewed by clicking HERE. Transform your garden this spring with more tips from our gardeners by visiting our website http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk​, or buy The National Trust School of Gardening book from our online shop. http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/shop​ We protect and care for places so people and nature can thrive. Everyone can get involved, everyone can make a difference. Nature, beauty, history. For everyone, for ever.