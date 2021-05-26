Cancel
Try Gardening with Non-invasive Plants

By Mari Hardel, Minnesota Department of Agriculture
thetrumantribune.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardening season is here and after two years in my home I feel motivated to put some time into planting beyond the vegetable garden. But I’m pretty intimidated by all the options. What should I plant? Where should I plant it? Where can I buy it? Will it survive the winter? Will the deer eat it? How tall will it grow?

GardeningThe Post and Courier

Horticulture Hotline: Feed your lawn, trees and shrubs

Time is flying by once again! It is already mid-June. The record cool nights changed the way the grass came out of dormancy, along with the lack of rain. The heat brings new situations to the landscape. Humidity has definitely returned. Right now, there is a great opportunity for those...
GardeningPasadena Star-News

Why this fragrant plant is the king of herbs in your garden

Everyone likes basil, or I have yet to meet that person who does not. Basil (bay-zill to Americans, ba-zill to the British) is considered the king of herbs owing to its elevated status among them. Fittingly, the word “basil” is derived from the word basiliskos, which means “little king” in Greek and refers to a small, mysterious and venomous serpent, the basilisk, with a marking on its head that resembles a crown.
GardeningThe Daily

Growing Plants: Edible Plants You Can Grow At Home Gardens

Plants are one of the major sources of food. But, not all plants are edible. Luckily, those plants that are safe for consumption are packed with natural nutrition that a person needs. One of the commonly found vitamins in plants is Vitamin C, a good antioxidant you could get from eating raw vegetables and fruits like citrus fruits.
Animalsplymouth-review.com

Help stop the spread of invasive plants

June is Invasive Species Action Month in Wisconsin. This is a good reminder to watch for unwanted plants, insects, and invasive species in our gardens, waterways and other natural spaces. Spotting them early and stopping their spread can reduce the amount of time and money needed to eliminate these invasive organisms. Some invasive species like some honeysuckles, buckthorn, Japanese barberry, […]
Animalsahealthiermichigan.org

Brood X Cicada Invasion: Will It Affect Your Home and Garden?

Lots of homes across Michigan will have some noisy new neighbors this summer as trillions of Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground in a swath of states from the East Coast to the Great Lakes. These red-eyed, six-legged bugs are up to 2 inches long and...
AnimalsPottsville Republican Herald

21 underappreciated butterfly plants for your garden

When we think about butterfly host plants, milkweed probably comes to mind. That’s because the monarch butterfly relies on this plant to complete its life cycle. Just like human babies need very specific nutrition in their first stage of life, the caterpillars of butterflies do, too. And despite what most...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Mississippi heat can be trying for flowering plants

Spring flowers are usually easy, with azaleas and other early-blooming shrubs poking us in our color-starved eyes. But it takes a real trouper to hold up at all, much less shine, in the heat and humidity of Mississippi’s torrid summers. As much as we love our cannas, purple coneflowers, lantana,...
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Best Perennial Flowers for June and Beyond

This week, Lisa Lain Arizona’s Garden Gal of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ shares information on perennials. Which perennials to plant in June, which bloom the longest, and what flowers will bloom all summer and come back every year. There are two types of flowers, perennials, and annuals. Annuals...
West Newbury, MAinaturalist.org

Invasive Plants of West Newbury's Journal

Black swallowwort is a new invader to West Newbury. It has been found in several locations on private and public land. Please help us map this new invader, record its location, and control it. Locate and Map:. Black swallowwort is most likely to be found in open field, edge of...
Animalscountryfolks.com

Invasive plants in Pennsylvania

The McKean County Conservation District has partnered with Penn State’s Education Extension to talk about some of the most invasive plants in the commonwealth. The Conservation District worked in concert with the Allegheny Plateau Invasive Plant Management Area to bring us this information. Madeleine Stanisch, a resource specialist with the district, hosted the session.
GardeningPosted by
Salon

The best time to water your plants — and why it’s crucial

Perfect amount of rainfall is every gardener's dream, but the reality is that almost every summer, there are stretches of hot, dry days when we need to water to keep our plants alive. The question of when it's the best time to water your garden goes hand in hand with the question of how to water. To help you get the most out of that precious H2O, here are some watering basics:
GardeningINFORUM

Ask a Master Gardener: A delicious way to combat invasive garlic mustard

Q: I am interested in foraging for food, and I’m curious about garlic mustard. Can you tell me what to do with it?. A: Garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata), while delicious, is non-native and highly invasive. A small infestation can develop into a well-established understory in just a few years. This characteristic has earned it a place on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List as a restricted species.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Tips from a Master Gardener on growing native plants

This story came from a conversation on NABUR, our free online forum for readers to connect with the community, participate in meaningful, fact-focused discussion and engage with Wenatchee World journalists. To sign up for your free account and start participating in discussions, answering and asking questions, visit wwrld.us/NABURsignup. Interested in...
GardeningOroville Mercury-Register

The fine line between robust and invasive plants | Sow There!

For someone who loves plants the way that I do, it pains me to know we’re headed for another year of plant torture. When I was more oblivious and focused on teaching and avoiding COVID-19, an ugly drought moved back into California. In case any of us forgot that Mother Nature rules all, we had a week of scorching hot days when we should have been ironing our sundresses.
GardeningChester County Independent

UT Gardens’ Plant of the Month: Trumpet Honeysuckle

Lonicera sempervirens, commonly called trumpet or coral honeysuckle, is a climbing vine native to the eastern half of the United States. It is a real eye catcher in the garden and widely known to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Trumpet honeysuckle cultivars can be found that will provide blooms throughout the growing season followed by small, red berries that are eaten by songbirds.
Gardeningsixtyandme.com

6 Herbs to Plant on Your Balcony or Small Garden

When you live in a city, you might not have much room for gardening. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t have the space for it at all – your apartment probably has a patio, a balcony, a fire escape, or even a tiny concrete garden. If that’s the...
Gardeninggardenclubbackbay.org

National Trust School of Gardening : How to Plant in a No Dig Garden, Online

Welcome to the second episode of the National Trust’s new series of gardening films on YouTube. Join Rebecca Bevan, gardening expert and author of The National Trust School of Gardening, as she finds out about planting and growing from Nick Fraser who manages the veg plot at Nunnington Hall in Yorkshire. Nick shares his top tips for planting onions and broad beans and talks about how his approach to gardening is underpinned by organic principles. The five minute film may be viewed by clicking HERE. Transform your garden this spring with more tips from our gardeners by visiting our website http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk​, or buy The National Trust School of Gardening book from our online shop. http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/shop​ We protect and care for places so people and nature can thrive. Everyone can get involved, everyone can make a difference. Nature, beauty, history. For everyone, for ever.
Chautauqua County, NYthevillagerny.com

Chautauqua County Greenhouses

Bountiful Selection of Nurseries Growing More Than Plants. Green thumbs of all shades are eagerly welcoming the warmer and brighter days of summertime. Flowers are blooming, berries are ripening, and vegetables are working their way toward their ripening. While this region certainly has beautiful and delicious natural flora, some of our favorite plant life needs some skilled human help. Fortunately for them and the people tending them, there are ample nurseries in Chautauqua County ready to sell plants and advise gardeners on their upkeep—and possibly find some extra shopping. Some highlights include: