Villarreal vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Europa League final online
This is it. The Last Gdańsk (sorry). Manchester United play their final match of a grueling 2020-21 season on Wednesday, and it’s a big one — the Europa League final. Their opponents will be La Liga side Villarreal, whose manager Unai Emery has won this competition three times. Unlike United, who have already secured Champions League qualification for next season, The Yellow Submarine need to win this final to book their place in Europe next year. The Reds need no extra motivation though, as this is a chance to end their recent trophy drought and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first silverware as manager of Manchester United.thebusbybabe.sbnation.com