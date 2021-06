The Falcons aren’t out of the blue yet. Even after Julio Jones‘ entire contract was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, their cap situation is a little bit hairy. It’s never too early to consider the ramifications of the 2021 offseason; regardless if the Falcons go 17-0 or 0-17, they will still have to be under the league salary cap before the 2022 season kicks off. So, let’s dive into an early look at what will be on Atlanta’s to do list for February 2022. This is all a bit premature, considering the 53-man roster hasn’t been set, but I wanted to take a look at Atlanta’s situation following the Jones trade.