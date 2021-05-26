Cancel
Movies

Han Solo Series Confirmed By Disney CEO

By Apeksha Bagchi
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney has drawn up a hefty slate of movies and series for 2021 and 2022 which includes everything from new Marvel projects, Star Wars series, and other films. But it is common knowledge that the organization never reveals all its cards. Remember how many different Star Wars series were announced during Disney’s Investor Day but we didn’t come to know about The Book of Boba Fett until The Mandalorian Season 2’s finale. And that’s why when Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, recently announced a Han Solo series before correcting himself, we find it hard to believe that it was just a mistake.

