HBO’s Real Sports, Andrea Kremer profile female sports reporters recently sexually harassed, abused

If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it a million times. There seems to be some sort of invisible link between athletes that want to be musicians, and musicians that want to be athletes. Many times, it’s something as simple as physical size or skill that keeps one from the other. At 5’3” Prince Rogers Nelson wasn’t going to be an NBA player no matter his love for basketball. That’s why, when someone bridges that gap, even semi-successfully it’s a pretty impressive feat.