Amazon and MGM have signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire MGM

Business Wire
 29 days ago

SEATTLE & BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.

www.businesswire.com
