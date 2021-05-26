Investors await additional Fed commentary on the monetary policy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEUR USD -0.03%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index dropped for the second day in a row. Nevertheless, for 3 weeks now, it has been trading in a neutral range near the psychological mark of 90 points. Investors are trying to figure out whether the Fed will tighten monetary policy amid high inflation and the recovery of the American economy due to the lifted quarantine thanks to massive COVID-19 vaccinations. This is keeping the US dollar rate from falling on a large scale so far. The heads of the regional branches of the Chicago Fed Charles Evans and San Francisco Mary Daly on Tuesday expressed their approval of the current monetary policy. Thereafter, the U.S. The 10-Year Treasury Bond dipped below 1.6% per annum, almost to its lowest since early May. The US dollar has tumbled below the 6.4 support level against the Chinese yuan, or to its lowest since June 2018. As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) made a positive statement following its meeting. It kept the rate (0.25%) but hinted at the possibility of raising it in September 2022. This strengthened the New Zealand dollar rate.

