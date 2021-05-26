Cancel
Amazon Buys MGM In $8 Billion-Plus Acquisition

By Ben Travis
Empire
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood has another major merger on its hands. If Disney’s acquisition of Fox was one of the most seismic shifts in the studio system for decades, there’s another rumble in the cinematic landscape: Amazon has bought legendary 97-year-old studio MGM, aka Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for a grand sum of $8.45 billion. It’s a deal that’s been brewing for a little while, but it it’s now official with a “definitive merger agreement” – and it means that some of the biggest film franchises ever will now come under Amazon’s purview, including James Bond and Rocky.

Ridley Scott
Aretha Franklin
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face ‘Tightening Regulation’ From U.K. Lawmakers

Updated: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Dcms) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon-MGM to Be Reviewed by FTC Led by Tech Critic Khan (2)

Amazon.com Inc. ’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. , which is now led by one of the most prominent critics of dominant technology companies. The FTC will oversee the antitrust investigation of the deal instead of the Justice Department, according to...
BusinessAutoblog

Amazon is in talks to buy stake in AI truck-driving startup Plus

Amazon.com Inc. has placed an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from self-driving truck technology startup Plus and is in talks to buy a stake of as much as 20%, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal would give Amazon the right to buy preferred shares of...
Businesshypebeast.com

Hyundai Completes Its $1.1 Billion USD Acquisition of Boston Dynamics

Hyundai has now completed its $1.1 billion USD acquisition of Boston Dynamics. The deal was announced back in December last year, with a stated price of roughly $921 million USD at the time. Hyundai’s new acquisition now gives it an 80 percent stake in the robotics company, with the remaining 20 percent retained by SoftBank, Boston Dynamics’ previous owner since 2017.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Eyes Investing In Autonomous Truck Firm Plus

Amazon has put in an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from Plus, a self-driving tech startup, Bloomberg reported. The eCommerce giant also got the rights to buy as much as a 20 percent stake, Plus revealed in a regulatory filing, per Bloomberg. Amazon will now have the right to buy shares of Plus for around 46 cents per share, which comes out to 20 percent as a stake based on Plus’ shares outstanding prior to its merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

IAC CEO Joey Levin On The Company's $1 Billion Bet On MGM

Barry Diller’s IAC has produced a long string of success stories, in large part because of patient, strategic capital allocation. The company has built a powerful niche for itself in taking offline businesses into the digital marketplace. Its successful spinoffs include online travel stalwart Expedia (EXPE) in 2005, ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster in 2008, and online dating pioneer Match Group.