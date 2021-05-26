Amazon Buys MGM In $8 Billion-Plus Acquisition

Hollywood has another major merger on its hands. If Disney’s acquisition of Fox was one of the most seismic shifts in the studio system for decades, there’s another rumble in the cinematic landscape: Amazon has bought legendary 97-year-old studio MGM, aka Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, for a grand sum of $8.45 billion. It’s a deal that’s been brewing for a little while, but it it’s now official with a “definitive merger agreement” – and it means that some of the biggest film franchises ever will now come under Amazon’s purview, including James Bond and Rocky.