Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs Return to Congress at Time of Deep Partisan Divide

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of the biggest banks went before Congress on Wednesday with plans to discuss how helpful Wall Street was for borrowers and businesses during the pandemic. Senators, reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, spent much of the hearing wanting to talk about political hot button issues like climate change, guns and voting rights.

