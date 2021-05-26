Cancel
Lack Of Homes And High Home Prices Drive Mortgage Apps Down More Than 4 Percent

By Navi Persaud
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mortgage Bankers Association's Weekly Mortgage Application Survey reported a 4.2% decrease in mortgage applications for the week ending May 21, 2021. On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index fell by 4%. "Mortgage applications decreased last week as mortgage rates increased to 3.18%. Refinances dropped 7% as a result,...

