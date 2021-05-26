Cancel
Celebrities

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.

