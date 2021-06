I’ve reported on electric vehicle battery production plans and battery supply chains extensively in the past year, interviewing many experts in the field. The core story is that electric vehicle (EV) should be skyrocketing in the coming decade (it already is in some places), and the battery supply chain looks like it is going to run behind demand a bit. In particular, battery mineral mining and processions facilities need several years to go from capital investment to production. Automakers (at the top of this chain) and battery manufacturers (in the middle) have to first give the signal to get to work extracting and processing those minerals.