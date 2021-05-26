Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Gretzky joins Turner Sports as NHL studio analyst

NHL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey Hall of Famer left role with Oilers; Albert, Olczyk to call games. Wayne Gretzky reached a multiyear agreement Wednesday to join Turner Sports as an NHL studio analyst beginning next season. "I've long admired Turner Sports' coverage of the NBA, among other sports, and I'm thrilled to be joining...

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Eddie Olczyk
Person
Tom Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Nhl Tonight#Nba#Turner Sports#The Edmonton Oilers#Tnt#Tbs#The New York Rangers#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Espn2#Nhl Radio#Nbc Sports#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Turner Sports#Scotia North Division#Twitter#The Los Angeles Kings#Mvp#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#Nhl Dfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLYardbarker

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 1 and Hour 2: Eddie Olczyk, Caroline Cameron

Sarah Nurse on the upcoming Secret Dream Gap tour, PWHPA and NHL club partnerships. Professional Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse joined Scott and Karen to talk about playing in the upcoming the Secret Dream Gap tour, the PWHPA and NHL club partnerships. Listen. Rintoul & Surman – Hour 1 and...
NHLchatsports.com

North Division Playoff Preview: Edmonton Oilers with Preston Hodgkinson

Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) from sister site Copper and Blue joins the podcast to talk about the Edmonton Oilers’ season and expectations in regard to the series against the Winnipeg Jets. What is the exclamation mark of the season for Edmonton Oilers? We discuss the highlights of their year, as well...
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Splitting up McDavid and Draisaitl makes the most sense to start

Leon Draisaitl #29, Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers need scoring from their entire lineup in the postseason. While having a star like Connor McDavid play out of his mind is great, the entire lineup needs to get involved. Thatcher Demko shut...
NHLSportsnet.ca

May 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames: Full Game

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch have the call while Dan Riccio and Bik Nizzar break it down in the intermission. Now Playing. May 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames: Pre-game show. May 16 2021. Satiar Shah, Craig MacEwen...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 2 takeaways from 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - MAY 15: Travis Boyd #72 of the Vancouver Canucks handles the puck against Joakim Nygard #10 of the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on May 15, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks are keeping it interesting for these final few games...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLoilersnation.com

What should the Edmonton Oilers do with Zack Kassian?

Zack Kassian has had a tough season. He started the season alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers first line, but the spot was long lost. He didn’t seem to be the same Zack Kassian Edmonton Oilers fans grew to love. He didn’t seem engaged and his game just seemed… off....
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Kyle Turris: Back with big club

Turris was promoted to the active roster Sunday, according to CapFriendly. Turris was often a healthy scratch during the regular season and finished with just five points in 27 games. If he does crack the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely stay in a bottom-six role.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag: Volume 13

It’s playoff time! We learned very quickly that for this Panthers team, the question was never “if” the playoffs would be in the cards, but which playoff spot would be theirs. The Panthers were able to secure home-ice advantage with their back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay to finish the regular season, and six-game win streak overall. As we discussed in last week’s mailbag, gaining the extra home game could prove to be extremely important in a series between teams who combined for a home record of 41-12-3 this season. As a result of clinching home-ice, the Panthers will have the luxury of being at home for potentially four games in the series, having the last change, and, of course, they’ll have their fans in the building behind them!
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Underdogs in North Division boast advantage between the pipes

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Why the Maple Leafs should win: The Leafs are 7-2-1 against the Canadiens this season. Toronto is an improved defensive team this season, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 2.54 goals against average. Auston Matthews is a predatory offensive star, always ready to take advantage of weak defensive play. Toronto is the NHL's sixth best offensive team. It feels like this team could make the longest playoff run a Maple Leafs team has made since 1999. But Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, as impressive he has been, has no NHL playoff experience. Let's also not forget that Toronto hasn't won a playoff round since 2004.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...