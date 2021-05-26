Gretzky joins Turner Sports as NHL studio analyst

It’s playoff time! We learned very quickly that for this Panthers team, the question was never “if” the playoffs would be in the cards, but which playoff spot would be theirs. The Panthers were able to secure home-ice advantage with their back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay to finish the regular season, and six-game win streak overall. As we discussed in last week’s mailbag, gaining the extra home game could prove to be extremely important in a series between teams who combined for a home record of 41-12-3 this season. As a result of clinching home-ice, the Panthers will have the luxury of being at home for potentially four games in the series, having the last change, and, of course, they’ll have their fans in the building behind them!