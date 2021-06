Green beans tout a number of health benefits for humans. But while this people food is safe for doggies, should it be included in your dog's diet?. Let's be honest: you take just one look at those sweet puppy eyes looking up at you by the dinner table and your heart completely melts. You just can't help but give your pooch some of the yummy human foods you're eating. For most dog owners, we know this feeling all too well. Now, this is all well and good, but it's important to be mindful of what you're giving Fido as a dog treat. Maybe you've fed your pup your leftovers from dinner, and now you're asking yourself, "Can dogs eat green beans?" For humans, we know that eating lots of green veggies is all part of having a well-balanced diet, but what about dogs? Well, as it turns out, veggies like green beans are not only safe for dogs, they're a healthy treat that they're more than happy to gobble up!