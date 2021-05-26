Cancel
Restaurants

Con Alma named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

By Tim Schooley
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shadyside bar and jazz club gets national recognization as it works to open second location in the Cultural District downtown.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Con Alma#Esquire Magazine#Jazz Club#America#Food Drink#Bars#Shadyside#National Recognization#Cultural
