Con Alma named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

A Hudson Valley town was just ranked as one of the safest in the entire country. When you think of safe towns in the Hudson Valley your mind probably immediately goes to Rhinebeck, Millbrook, Woodstock, Warwick or one of the many quiet little villages scattered throughout the Mid Hudson Region. But according to a list of the safest places to live in 2021 just released by Safewise, those bucolic local towns pale in comparison to one popular local tourist destination that has claimed the 26th spot.