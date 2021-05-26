LCS Approves Construction Items at May 25th Board Meeting

At the May 25th Leon County School Board meeting, officials addressed the following construction items. The School Board approved a 30-day extension to Good News Outreach for the removal of portable #99-301 from the former location of Pace Secondary School. If the City approves the permits to demolish the current building, then the portable will be relocated to Maryland Oaks. Good News Outreach is responsible for all cost incurred for the relocation of the portable.