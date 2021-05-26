Task Force finds areas in need of improvement for the state’s Board of Regents

After a year of anxiously tracking data each day, I’m very excited to share some new numbers with you -- 21, 2, 48 and 13.3. Here’s what they mean. At last check, 21 was the number of active COVID cases in Hughes County. I take this low number as a sign that, in Pierre, we are continuing to move in the right direction; it’s also an indicator that many community members have and continue to make responsible decisions regarding the virus. Thank you for doing your part to keep your family and our community safe!