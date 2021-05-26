Cancel
Pierre, SD

Task Force finds areas in need of improvement for the state’s Board of Regents

 16 days ago

PIERRE, SD – The Government Operations and Audit Committee of the South Dakota legislature reviewed a long list of financial markers for the Board of Regents at their meeting in Pierre yesterday. (Tuesday) Regents Executive Director Brian Maher told the committee they are updating their strategic plan. “We’ve recently completed...

Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
South Dakota State
#South Dakota Legislature#Executive Committee#Strategic Plan#Economic Indicators#Academic Success#Student Success#Task Force#Sd#The Board Of Regents#Sb 55#Operational Efficiencies#Financial Markers
Codington County, SDgowatertown.net

As vaccination rates rise, South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases plummet

PIERRE, S.D.–Vaccination rates are rising, facemasks are no longer mandatory, and active cases of COVID-19 continue to plummet across South Dakota. The latest numbers from the Department of Health show active cases statewide have fallen to 890, with 67 hospitalizations. There are 125 active cases in Codington County, with 81 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Hughes County, SDtodayskccr.com

Hughes County Commission To Meet Tonight

PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission is meeting tonight at the Hughes County Courthouse. The Commission will consider approval of the agenda and meeting minutes from meeting on May 3rd and 10th before holding two public hearings for plats in the Falcon Ridge and Robinson Acres areas. A busy agenda includes consideration of property tax abatements and user fees for software in the Equalization Department. Commissioners will consider a delinquent tax agreement, personnel and hold a discussion on court appointed attorneys. The Commission will consider support of a Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern grant request, renewals of malt beverage licenses, pay increases and budgeted cash transfers. Also on the agenda are investments, surplus property, state and local coronavirus funds, a recovery funds agreement, support for Missouri Shores and reports. To join the 5:30 P.M. meeting remotely call 605-224-1125 and enter the access code 0846196 pound sign.
Lead, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

SURF study highlights economic impacts in SD

LEAD — A recent economic and fiscal impact study demonstrates that activities at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) will have significant benefits for the state of South Dakota over the next decade. From 2020 to 2029, SURF’s net economic impact is projected to reach $1.6 billion, creating $572 million in household earnings for South Dakotans and 1,052 jobs annually. Approximately 90 percent of the impacts will be seen in Western South Dakota.
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Mehlhaff Receives Community Leader Award For Years Of Commitment To Public Power

PIERRE — Pierre City Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff has only a handful of remaining Commission meetings left before stepping off the dais after 12 years on the Commission. A long-time Utilities Commissioner during his tenure, Mehlhaff was given a Community Leader award by Missouri River Energy Services, one of the City of Pierre’s power suppliers…
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Pierre City holding contractor meeting this afternoon

The City of Pierre is hosting a contractor meeting today (Thurs.) at 3:30pm in the Dakota Room at River Cities Public Transit (East Dakota Avenue). Participants will meet Pierre’s new Building Official, receive updates on all city utilities, learn about changes to building and construction code and get updates on contractor licensing deadlines.
Pierre, SDBrookings Register

SD to end federal jobless benefits

PIERRE – South Dakota will end its participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation announced Wednesday. “Businesses across the state continue to say they would grow and expand, if it wasn’t for the lack of workers....
Hughes County, SDCapital Journal

From Pierre's Mayor

After a year of anxiously tracking data each day, I’m very excited to share some new numbers with you -- 21, 2, 48 and 13.3. Here’s what they mean. At last check, 21 was the number of active COVID cases in Hughes County. I take this low number as a sign that, in Pierre, we are continuing to move in the right direction; it’s also an indicator that many community members have and continue to make responsible decisions regarding the virus. Thank you for doing your part to keep your family and our community safe!
Pierre, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

SD to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits

PIERRE — The state of South Dakota will no longer participate in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs as of June 26. The Department of Labor and Regulation made the announcement Wednesday. “Businesses across the state continue to say they would grow and expand, if it wasn’t for the...